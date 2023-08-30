News you can trust since 1981
Girl aged just 12 has been missing for 24 hours in Milton Keynes, say police

By Sally Murrer
Published 30th Aug 2023, 17:37 BST

Police have this afternoon (Wednesday) put out an appeal about a 12-year-old girl who has been missing for 24 hours in MK.

They say they are concerned for her welfare and are now appealing for the public’s help to find her.

Keira was last seen yesterday in the Fishermead area. She is around around 5ft 2ins tall with a slim build, waist length light brown hair and fake eyelashes and nails.

Keira, 12, has not been seen since yesterday (Wednesday) when she went missing in Milton KeynesKeira, 12, has not been seen since yesterday (Wednesday) when she went missing in Milton Keynes
She was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved crop top, black Nike T-shirt, ripped jeans and black fluffy sliders.

Keira is known to frequent Fishermead, Coffee Hall, Heelands and Central Milton Keynes.

Inspector Steve Brisley, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Keira, and I am appealing to anybody who knows of her whereabouts to please report this to us via our dedicated missing persons’ portal, quoting reference 43230386942.

“If you see her, please contact us on 999.”