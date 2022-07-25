Girl aged just 6 is voted best young photographer in Milton Keynes with this stunning picture

Pippa, who is just six years old, took a beautiful photo of a robin perched on a piece of wood to enter for MK Gallery’s Young Photographer 2022 contest.

It was chosen as the overall winner from more than 130 entries.

As part of her prize, Pippa and her young classmates will now be given a tour of the Gallery’s current photography exhibition, Vivian Maier: Anthology.

Pippa, 6, pictured with the judges of the competition at MK Gallery

Tara Sheldon Producer, who is in charge of Public Programmes for children and young people at MK Gallery, said: ‘Young Photographer has been exceedingly popular this year. We’ve been overwhelmed not only by the number of entries but the standard of them.

"We held several photography workshops from April to July to support young people who were curious about photography and wanted to enter the competition. And, with a bit of family, and or school support, the entrants produced some fantastic images.”

Judges Fionnuala Boyd, Les Evans and Willie Robb chose winners for each age group up to 19-year-olds. But Pippa’s photo won their hearts and she was declared overall winner.

Tara said: “Choosing an overall winner was never going to be easy for the panel of judges. The standard of work was impressive with several photographers gaining commendation and special mentions.”

Pippa's winning photograph of a robin enchanted the MK Gallery competition judges