Girl needed emergency care after vehicle crashed into two buildings in Milton Keynes

A firefighter treated a girl with emergency care after a car collided with two linked buildings in Milton Keynes on Wednesday. (24/7)

The incident happened at around 12.15pm in Combes Crescent, Leadenhall, with a cordon put in place while fire crews and Thames Valley Police offered help and support.

A spokesperson for Bucks Fire & Rescue, said: “The firefighter provided immediate emergency care to one girl and isolated the utility supplies to the buildings. Two appliances and crews from West Ashland attended, along with one officer.

“They provided advice and put a cordon in place. Thames Valley Police also attended.”

The incident happened in Leadenhall, Milton Keynes, at around lunchtime on Wednesday ( 24/7)

The incident was left in the hands of a Milton Keynes Council emergency planning officer.

The fire service was also quickly on the scene after a car caught fire in Childs Way V7 at Lunchtime on Monday. (22/7)

The car was well alight with firefighters using one set of breathing apparatus.