Girl threatened with knife in sex offence while walking her dog in Milton Keynes town

Police are appealing for witnesses after a girl walking her dog was threatened with a knife and subjected to a sexual offence near Woburn Sands on Friday. (14/4)

The incident happened as the girl walked in fields that back on to Frosts Garden Centre between Woburn Sands and Old Farm Park, north of the railway track, between 3pm and 4pm.

An offender with a knife approached her from behind, made a sexual demand towards her and threatened her with the weapon.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident in Woburn Sands

The victim reached for her phone to call for help and the offender ran off through the fields in the general direction of Old Farm Park.

The offender is described as a white man, around 6ft tall, of lean build, with 10-15 brunette-coloured hairs above his top lip.

He was wearing mirrored goggle-style round-lensed glasses, a navy snood, a hooded, navy puffer coat, and nude-coloured cargo trousers with at least two sets of pockets on either side. The knife was baby pink on the handle and blade.

Detective Sergeant Rob Lyne, of Milton Keynes CID, said: “This is a very concerning incident but one we are taking extremely seriously.

“Fortunately, the victim was not physically injured and there was no physical contact between her and the offender, but she has been offered our support.

“This happened in a rural area where this sort of thing is rare so we believe it to be an isolated incident at this time.

“We do not believe there is a risk to the wider public but I would ask people to remain vigilant and report anything related to us.

“Officers will be making extra patrols in the area over the coming days and residents may see an increased level of police activity while we investigate and try to identify the offender as a priority.

"Anyone with concerns can speak to a uniformed officer or get in touch with us.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or with information about it, no matter how insignificant it may seem, should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230162576.

