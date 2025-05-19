Give a dog a second chance in a loving new home in Milton Keynes

Could you support National Dog Rescue Day by giving a dog a loving new home?

If you’ve been thinking of homing one of the many abandoned dogs in shelters in Milton Keynes then now’s your chance.

National Recue Dog Day (NRDD) is being held tomorrow to bring awareness to the countless number of beautiful dogs in shelters who deserve a second chance at a forever home. (May 20)

NRDD was founded in 2018 by Lisa Wiehebrink, children’s book author and Executive Director of Tails That Teach, an organisation that helps children learn the kind and responsible care of their pets.

Lisa’s inspiration for National Rescue Dog Day came from her beloved rescue dog Cooper who was rescued as a puppy from a Los Angeles shelter in 2009 after being found living in a vacant lot.

Said Lisa: “There is something so special about Cooper. He is a gentle giant with a kind soul. His grateful spirit and unconditional love make me believe that he knows he was rescued. It’s for these reasons that I wanted to encourage others to consider adopting a dog from a shelter.”

A spokesperson for NRDD, said: “Rescue dogs do an amazing job. They overcome extreme obstacles and are incredibly resilient. They make wonderful family pets and a child’s best friend. But, rescue dogs are capable of much more.

“With training, they contribute to the independence of people with disabilities and give comfort to the elderly. As emotional support companions, rescue dogs help to relieve anxiety, depression, and even PTSD.

“The possibilities are endless, but most of all, they are love in the purest form and it is hard to imagine a more loyal, worthy companion.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

If you can help call the RSPCA in Milton Keynes on 01908 611179 or The National Animal Welfare Trust, formerly Hula, at Aspley Guise, on 01908 584000.

