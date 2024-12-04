Giving money to beggars in Milton Keynes does 'more harm that good', warns council

People in MK have been warned against showing too much festive spirit as far as beggars are concerned in the city.

The council has issued a special reminder that professional beggars operate in the city centre area and giving them cash can do more harm than good.

While begging can be linked to rough sleeping, it is not always the case - and the professional beggars often have homes to go to at the end of their stint.

Now Milton Keynes City Council is urging local people to support rough sleepers in the right way instead and make sure their cash goes to the right cause by donating to charities such as Shelter. Or you can use one of the eight special ‘tap to donate points’ around the city centre, which send money to MK Community Foundation to be used for homelessness prevention.

The council works all year round to support vulnerable people who are rough sleeping to help them secure a life off the streets for good.

"No-one needs money to get into its shelter, which offers a safe space, facilities and ongoing support. While not everyone is ready to take the first step straight away, city council colleagues don’t give up on anyone,” said a spokesperson.

Cabinet member for Adult Services, Health and Communities, Cllr Donna Fuller, said: “The issue of professional beggars isn’t unique to Milton Keynes, but it does cause issues, and we ask for everyone’s help to make it a less attractive proposition. Our focus is on helping people that genuinely need our support. We’ve invested in facilities and a brilliant team who offer long term support and this is really having a positive impact for those individuals we’re helping off the streets."

She added: “Most people sleeping rough do not beg and most people begging do not sleep rough – you may be doing more harm than good by giving. The best thing you can do for someone you think might be sleeping rough is to contact us, so we can offer them accommodation and connect them to the right support.”

You can report a rought sleep via Street Link here.

