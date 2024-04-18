'Glamorous but affordable' new women's fashion shop to open up at Central Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new women’s fashion retailer selling chic, contemporary clothing, shoes and accessories is to open up at the city centre.

Mint Velvet describes itsI brand as “glamorous, relaxed and affordable” and say the centre:mk shop will be one of its key regional stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will occupy 2,800 sq ft on Silbury Boulevard and will be ready to open its doors this summer.

Mint Velvet is opening up at the centre:mk this summer

Kevin Duffy, centre:mk’s director, said: “Mint Velvet’s philosophy of effortless luxury and relaxed glamour perfectly complements the premium line-up of retailers we have curated on Silbury Arcade, each speaking to our affluent customer base and their needs.”

Mint Velvet targets 30-plus women and is pitched just below Jigsaw and Hobbs, but above Monsoon and M&S.

It’s said to be a much-loved brand amongst celebrities such as Amanda Holden and Rochelle Humes an -d even members of the royal family.