'Glamorous but affordable' new women's fashion shop to open up at Central Milton Keynes
and live on Freeview channel 276
A new women’s fashion retailer selling chic, contemporary clothing, shoes and accessories is to open up at the city centre.
Mint Velvet describes itsI brand as “glamorous, relaxed and affordable” and say the centre:mk shop will be one of its key regional stores.
It will occupy 2,800 sq ft on Silbury Boulevard and will be ready to open its doors this summer.
Kevin Duffy, centre:mk’s director, said: “Mint Velvet’s philosophy of effortless luxury and relaxed glamour perfectly complements the premium line-up of retailers we have curated on Silbury Arcade, each speaking to our affluent customer base and their needs.”
Mint Velvet targets 30-plus women and is pitched just below Jigsaw and Hobbs, but above Monsoon and M&S.
It’s said to be a much-loved brand amongst celebrities such as Amanda Holden and Rochelle Humes an -d even members of the royal family.
In 2018, it introduced a girlswear range, Mintie.