Go-ahead given for almost 200 new homes to be built on Milton Keynes estate

Almost 200 new homes are to be built on an existing estate in Milton Keynes.

Vistry, Homes England and Paradigm have been given the green light for 196 mixed-tenure homes at Tattenhoe Park.

They will be a mix of private and affordable with the affordable properties split between rental and ownership tenures, say Vistry bosses.

The move has been granted permsision by Milton Keynes City Council and work will start shortly, with the first homes due to be completed in summer 2025.

Artists' impression of the new homes planned for Tattehoe Park

Vistry Group is the UK’s largest provider of multi-tenure and affordable homes and has already built many homes on Tattenhoe Park, which borders stunning parkland. They plan to build a mixture of of 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom properties and mroe than a quarter of them will be classed as “affordable”.

Verity MacMahon, managing director at Vistry Central Home Counties, said: “Receiving planning permission for phase 7 of Tattenhoe Park is a great reflection of the collaborative partnership between Vistry and our partners Homes England and Paradigm and we are thrilled to have reached this latest milestone.

"We are very proud to be delivering a mix of homes that reflects local needs at Tattenhoe, alongside the facilities a new development needs to create a sustainable, long-lasting community for the residents of Milton Keynes.”

Martyn Jones, executive director for Development, Paradigm, said: “With the new government putting the dire need for social housing at the heart of its agenda, it’s more important than ever to be involved in the creation of new homes. Our work with Countryside Partnerships and Homes England at Tattenhoe Park will provide at least 59 affordable homes in a highly sought-after location.”

Jon Irvine, who is director fo development for Homes England said: “As the government’s housing and regeneration agency, our focus is to work with partners up and down the country on our mission to drive housing and regeneration, creating high quality homes and thriving places where people can live, work and grow.”