Go ‘blue’ for Milton Keynes hospice this September and help boost much needed funds
Willen Hospice is launching a Blue Week with people encouraged to go ‘blue’ and fundraise for the charity. The event is being held between September 18-24 and could include a bake sale, quiz night, or organising a fancy dress day at work.
Schools, local organisations and community groups are all welcome to get involved with resources available to download from the Willen Hospice website.
Nikki Poole, Community & Events Fundraising Manager, said: “Blue Week is a great way to support Willen Hospice. We are a charity Hospice, providing specialist end-of-life and holistic care for local people affected by a life-limiting illness, as well as support for their families and carers. By doing something simple as a bake sale or raffle, you will be helping us to be there to care.”Nigel Birch, commercial manager, added: “This is a fantastic way for local companies, whether they’re big global corporations, or small enterprises, to show their support for Willen Hospice. It’s great for team engagement, morale, and a reason to have some fun for a good cause.”Willen Hospice cares for 15 patients on their In-Patient Unit and over 300 people in the community through their Willen at Home team. As a charity, only 17% of their funding comes from the NHS, which means the Hospice relies on the local community to raise £6 million every year.Find out more and download resources here
Organisations interested in getting involved can email [email protected], while schools or community groups should email [email protected].