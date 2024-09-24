'Golden Girl' Joan celebrates her 100th birthday in Milton Keynes town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A remarkable lady who earned the title of ‘Golden Girl’ after years of volunteering has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Joan Rose spent 50 years of her busy life volunteering at the Brooklands Centre in Newport Pagnell, where she cooked hot meals for dozens of the town’s elderly residents each day.

She became known as the ‘onion lady’ as she was the only volunteer who could peel and chop the onions without crying!

And In 2012, she was one of four ‘Golden Girl’ Brooklands volunteers to be presented with the Milton Keynes Pride in the Community Award for their incredible efforts.

100-year-old Joan Rose is known as the Golden Girl of Brooklands Centre in Newport Pagnell

Joan continued her Brooklands kitchen duties until she was well into her nineties – older than many of the guests she was catering for. Now retired, she still attends the centre’s Day Club, where she enjoys meeting her friends and is waited upon by some of the current volunteers.

She is the second member of The Brooklands Centre in Newport Pagnell to reach their 100th birthday so far this year, and she celebrated the occasion with cakes and a card from the King.

Jean was born in Plymouth in 1924 and spent time in a children’s home in London before she was adopted at 10 months old by a family in Coventry.

She moved to Newport Pagnell when she was 16, to avoid the air raids. She met her husband, Sidney, an ambulance driver, in the town and they got married at the United Reform Church, which she still attends.

The couple went on to have six children; five sons and a daughter.

Joan began her volunteering at a mother and toddler group at the church, and went on to volunteer at Pagnell Grange (now Westbury Grange) before starting at The Brooklands Centre around 50 years ago.

She says the secret to her longevity is to keep busy and “to take life as it comes and not to worry”.

Speaking of The Brooklands Centre, she said: “I love coming here. It’s a wonderful place and full of lovely people.”

The centre provides food, fun and friendship for the over 55s in and around Newport Pagnell.

​You can find out more about its groups and activities on its website here.