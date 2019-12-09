Good news for budding data scientists as AI tech company Aiimi relocates to Milton Keynes - creating 100 new jobs

Around 100 new jobs look set to be created when software company Aiimi moves its headquarters to Milton Keynes early next year.

The software company has chosen to leave Central London for a shiny new 10,000 sq ft office at 100 Avebury Boulevard in early February 2020 - and put the move down to our city's thriving tech and business hub.

Aiimi is now hiring

The new office will also host its ‘innovation hub’ where the company will be able to host hackathons, design sprints with customers and R&D planning sessions.

Steve Salvin, CEO of Aiimi, said: “Milton Keynes is an entrepreneurial, innovative and digitally enabled city and we are delighted to make it our new home.

"It is one of the fastest growing cities in the UK and its location right in the middle of the Cambridge - Milton Keynes - Oxford arc means that not only is it ideally located for continued growth but matches our ambitious plans for the future.

“We plan to hire a further 100 data scientists over the next three years and being based in Milton Keynes enables us to appeal to talent including soon-to-graduate students from MK:U, the new university in the city with its strong focus on digital technologies.”

MK was selected by Aiimi after a lengthy review of options available. The business has grown steadily since its formation in 2013. Today it employs more than 90 people and the new state-of-the-art building was also chosen as it's within walking distance of Milton Keynes Central station.

Mr Salvin also praised MK for being a thriving tech and business hub, which was chosen for the UK’s first roll-out of gigabit-speed fibre broadband – the result of a major £40million investment from CityFibre and Vodafone.