Government announces plan to change the boundaries of Milton Keynes

Big changes are proposed for Milton Keynes as the government launches a review of its boundaries and wards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Due to the growth of the city since its electoral wards were last set in 2014, the Local Government Boundary Commission is undertaking a boundary review of Milton Keynes City Council’s electoral wards.

The Commission is the independent body that draws these boundaries. It is proposing that the number of city councillors should be increased from 57 to 60, and the number of wards be increased from 19 to 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most ward boundaries will change with the exception of Tattenhoe. And all wards will be represented by three councillors, who will represent about the same number of electors.

The political boundaries within Milton Keynes are to change

The propsed changes include making Newport Pagnell into a single ward, rather than it being divided as at present, and retaining links between Castlethope, Hanslope, and Haversham-cum-Little Linford parishes.

The Commission is encouraging residents and local organisations to share their feedback. The consultation is now live and ends on 24 February 2025.

Further information can be found on the review website, including an interactive map. Feedback can be submitted via the website or by emailing [email protected]. Submissions can also be sent by post to Review Officer (Milton Keynes), LGBCE, 7th Floor, 3 Bunhill Row, London, EC1Y 8YZ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The review will be completed before May 2026 when all Milton Keynes City Councillors will be up for election in accordance with the newly established wards.

Launching the consultation Professor Colin Mellors, Chair of the Commission, said: “We want people in Milton Keynes to help us. We have drawn up proposals for new wards in Milton Keynes. We want to make sure these new electoral arrangements reflect communities. We also want them to be easy to understand and convenient for local people.

“Residents and local organisations can help us do that. We would like them to let us know whether they agree with our proposals before we take final decisions.

“Just tell us what you think and give us some details why you think that. It’s really simple, so do get involved”

The Commission has a dedicated section on its website here where people can see the detail of the proposals and comment on the names of wards and their boundaries.