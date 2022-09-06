Government approves funding for much-needed brand new hospital for Milton Keynes

The hospital will cost £200m and be a specialist facility for women and children.

It will be built on the site of the existing MK hospital and will bring together maternity, paediatric and obstetrics services all under one roof.

The opening could happen as soon as 2024.

The new hospital will be built alongside the existing MK Hospital

Health Minister Maria Caulfield has his week written to local MPs Ben Everitt and Iain Stewart announcing funding had been approved to support the delivery of the scheme including survey works, planning and modelling.

Today (Tuesday) the MPs have shared their delight.

Ben, MP for Milton Keynes North, said: “I’m absolutely delighted we’re making progress on this £200 million investment into a new hospital for Milton Keynes.

“During the 2019 election I campaigned on a pledge for extra funding for healthcare in the city and that’s exactly what this Conservative Government will deliver.

“I’ve been working closely with Milton Keynes University Hospital and the Department For Health & Social Care on the scheme and will continue to do so.”

The new Women and Children’s Hospital was confirmed in 2020 as part of the government’s plan to build 48 new hospitals across the country.

Iain Stewart, the MP for Milton Keynes South, said: "I have long campaigned for Milton Keynes to have the right infrastructure in place to cope with the growing demand on our public services including healthcare.

"As the new hospital begins to take shape, I will continue to work with ministerial colleagues in DHSC as well as Milton Keynes University Hospital to make it a success

MKUH Chief Executive, Professor Joe Harrison, said: “We are delighted... The development of this new hospital alongside our current hospital will enable us to provide the best possible care for the women and children of Milton Keynes.

“The announcement recognises the need for us to expand our site to continue to provide excellent care.”