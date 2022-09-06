Government approves funding for much-needed brand new hospital for Milton Keynes
Funding for a brand new hospital for MK has been granted by the government.
The hospital will cost £200m and be a specialist facility for women and children.
It will be built on the site of the existing MK hospital and will bring together maternity, paediatric and obstetrics services all under one roof.
The opening could happen as soon as 2024.
Most Popular
-
1
Milton Keynes man hospitalised with internal bleeding after horror incident on inflatable assault course in Thailand
-
2
First 'all through' school that takes pupils aged from three to 16 opens its doors in Milton Keynes
-
3
Meet the trendy headteacher appointed to lead Milton Keynes' newest school
-
4
Incredible display of lightning captured during thunderstorm that kept people awake all over Milton Keynes
-
5
Wetherspoons pubs in Milton Keynes to slash prices on all food and drink - but only for a day
Health Minister Maria Caulfield has his week written to local MPs Ben Everitt and Iain Stewart announcing funding had been approved to support the delivery of the scheme including survey works, planning and modelling.
Today (Tuesday) the MPs have shared their delight.
Ben, MP for Milton Keynes North, said: “I’m absolutely delighted we’re making progress on this £200 million investment into a new hospital for Milton Keynes.
“During the 2019 election I campaigned on a pledge for extra funding for healthcare in the city and that’s exactly what this Conservative Government will deliver.
“I’ve been working closely with Milton Keynes University Hospital and the Department For Health & Social Care on the scheme and will continue to do so.”
The new Women and Children’s Hospital was confirmed in 2020 as part of the government’s plan to build 48 new hospitals across the country.
Iain Stewart, the MP for Milton Keynes South, said: "I have long campaigned for Milton Keynes to have the right infrastructure in place to cope with the growing demand on our public services including healthcare.
"As the new hospital begins to take shape, I will continue to work with ministerial colleagues in DHSC as well as Milton Keynes University Hospital to make it a success
MKUH Chief Executive, Professor Joe Harrison, said: “We are delighted... The development of this new hospital alongside our current hospital will enable us to provide the best possible care for the women and children of Milton Keynes.
“The announcement recognises the need for us to expand our site to continue to provide excellent care.”
Dr Ian Reckless, MKUH’s Medical Director, said: “There are many benefits for both our patients and staff of developing a new Women’s and Children’s Hospital. Bringing all of these services under one roof, in a new facility will help us to provide world class care to our patients and create the ideal atmosphere for welcoming Milton Keynes’ newest residents into the world.”