Government awards £3.5m to help struggling households in Milton Keynes through cost of living crisis

The government has awarded £3.5m specifically to help people who are struggling to make ends meet in Milton Keynes.

The cash has come from the government’s Household Support Fund and will be administered by MK City Council.

It will be used to help families that need support with the cost of essentials in the face of the cost of living crisis.

And it takes the total level of support provided to Milton Keynes to £8,962,583, says MK South MP Iain Stewart.

The Household Support Fund is a discretionary fund provided to local authorities, enabling them to provide support to vulnerable families struggling to cover essential costs who may not be eligible for other government support schemes.

The government is also delivering further support including means-tested £900 Cost of Living Payments, a £150 payment for disabled people, and £300 for pensioner households.

The Energy Price Guarantee is further protecting people from rising energy costs this year until the end of March 2024, bringing a typical household bill to around £3,000 per year in Great Britain.

Iain Stewart said: “I know many families in Milton Keynes South are struggling to make ends meet in the face of rising prices caused by global economic pressures including Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

“That is why I am delighted that the Conservative Government have allocated a further £3,585,033 to Milton Keynes City Council through the Household Support Fund, doubling down on our Conservative commitment to help the most vulnerable families with rising costs.

“This fund is a lifeline for local residents, and this extension will ensure this vital support is available for families who are struggling for another year.”

Mims Davies, Minister for Social Mobility, Youth and Progression said: “The Household Support Fund has already helped many people across England through these challenging times and I am pleased it will continue to do so for another full year.