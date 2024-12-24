Government criticised for refusing to compensate thousands of WASPI women in Milton Keynes

Protestors from the WASPI (Women Against State Pension Inequality) group demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament

Local councillors have slammed the government for rejecting recommendations to pay pension compensation to thousands of WASPI women across the city.

The decision will directly impact 4,500 WASPI ((Women Against State Pension Inequality)women in Milton Keynes who have been affected by changes to the state pension age.

Last month, local Liberal Democrats brought a motion to full council backing the WASPI campaign to support those affected in Milton Keynes. But The Labour Group on Milton Keynes City Council abstained on the vote.

Last week, Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall announced that the UK Government will not be handing out compensation to women born in the 1950s who are affected by the changes to the rise in state pension age from 60 to 65.

This is despite the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) recommending earlier this year that women should receive compensation between £1,000 and £2,950 each.

Local Lib Dem councillors say the decision is unjust and are urging the Government to reconsider its decision.

Councillor Jenni Ferrans, who proposed the motion backing the WASPI campaign, said: “It’s devastating to see the Government turn its back on these women who have already faced years of financial uncertainty. Standing up for equality is at the heart of who we are as Liberal Democrats, and we will continue to fight for the fair compensation WASPI women deserve.”

Nationally, the Lib Dems are calling it a heartless decision and will be urging the Government to give those women affected the fair treatment they deserve.