Government gives fresh flood alerts near Milton Keynes

Residents have been urged to be prepared after a flooding alert was issued in Milton Keynes and Newport Pagnell.

According to the Government's flood information service, minor flooding may occur in Milton Keynes and residents are being urged to take action.

Minor flooding may occur in and around the Milton Keynes area

There is also a chance of possible flooding in Bedford and Central Bedfordshire.

The flood service statement said: "River levels are high but steady at the Newport Pagnell Cemetery. Consequently, the risk of flooding remains. We expect flooding to affect the River Great Ouse from Newport Pagnell to Roxton."

The warning is also in force for the Lower River Great Ouse in Central Beds, Bedford and Cambridgeshire

The statement said: "River levels are high but steady at the Tempsford (Roxton) and St Ives river gauges as a result of heavy rainfall. While levels are high the risk of flooding remains.

"This message relates to the River Great Ouse from Wyboston to Earith, including Hen Brook, Fox Brook, Brampton Brook, Back Brook, Hall Green Brook, Parsons Drove Drain, Swavesey Drain and Wadsbys Folly.

"Further rain is forecast over the next 48 hours. Our incident response staff are monitoring the situation. Please avoid contact with flood water."

To stay up to date with the latest information, and make sure you’re signed up to receive Government's flood information service's free alerts and warnings.

You can check whether you’re at risk and register to receive alerts and warnings at here or by calling 0345 988 1188.