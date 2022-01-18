Government grants extra £500,000 to help struggling businesses in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes Council has been given an extra £500,000 to hand out to local leisure and hospitality businesses.

The funding is open to those who are not able to get support under the government’s Omicron Hospitality and Leisure grant scheme.

In particular, these are businesses in the hospitality and leisure sectors who are not business ratepayers, and businesses in retail sector who are excluded from the government scheme.

Financial help is now available for more struggling businesses in MK

But any business that has already received additional support under the Council’s Winter Retail grant scheme will not be able to apply.

Labour Councillor Rob Middleton, who is Cabinet member for Resources, is set to take a decision on the funding this evening.

He said: “Many businesses have suffered immense disruption caused by the rise of the Omicron variant over the past few months, and so this extra money is welcome news. By distributing this funding, we’ll be able to make sure Milton Keynes has a fair and prosperous economic recovery from Covid.”