Government issues flood alerts for Milton Keynes

A flood alert has been issued in Milton Keynes and Newport Pagnell which warns residents to be prepared.

The warning is in force the Middle River Great Ouse in Milton Keynes, with possible flooding from Newport Pagnell to Roxton as well.

The Middle River Great Ouse

According to the Government's flood information service, river levels are rising at the Newport Pagnell Cemetery river gauge as a result of persistent heavy rainfall.

The statement added: "Consequently, the risk of flooding is increasing. We expect flooding to affect River Great Ouse from Newport Pagnell to Roxton.

"Further light rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours. Our incident response staff are continuing to monitor the situation. Please avoid contact with flood water."

You can check whether you’re at risk and register to receive alerts and warnings at here or by calling 0345 988 1188.