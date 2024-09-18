Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Government Minister was a special guest at a Milton Keynes primary school’s PE gymnastics session this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Minister for Public Health and Prevention Andrew Gwynne joined pupils at Caroline Haslett Primary School in Shenley Lodge as part of National Fitness Day, which is being marked today (Wednesday).

This year’s theme is Your Health is Your Life, which focuses on taking small steps towards a lifestyle which can protect and improve your health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Fitness Day is all about reminding people of the importance of fitting activity around everyday tasks.

Minister for Public Health and Prevention Andrew Gwynne takes part in a PE session at Caroline Haslett Primary School in Milton Keynes to mark National Fitness Day

“A little bit of activity can make a huge difference to an individual’s health and wellbeing,” said Gwynne.

“It has been an incredible visit here and it has been great to see children embracing activity in a fun way.

“I have been doing star jumps and tuck jumps with the children. It is a long time since I was their age and my body is telling me that!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The children have been showing me up, and I cannot confirm or deny whether I reached the top of the pyramid climbing frame!”

Minister for Public Health and Prevention Andrew Gwynne takes part in a PE session at Caroline Haslett Primary School in Milton Keynes to mark National Fitness Day

During his visit Gwynne met the headteacher of Caroline Haslett Primary School Paul Quinton and deputy headteacher Sandra Ottoway.

He was given a tour of a new playground surface, which has extended the sports and activities available to pupils.

Gwynne was joined for the visit by Milton Keynes Labour MP Emily Darlington, the subject of a petition following her vote in Parliament last week not to block cuts to winter fuel payments for pensioners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gwynne did not directly answer the Citizen’s question on whether it was fair that a petition calling for Darlington’s recall was live, but said on the outcome of the Parliamentary vote: “The Labour Government was elected on a programme of change.

“Coming into Government we were left with a dire finance situation, and there have to be tough choices made.

“We don’t want to means test the winter fuel payment, but we do need to get on top of the “black hole” in the country’s finances left by the previous Government.”

At the time of writing the petition had attracted just under 350 signatures.