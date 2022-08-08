Government slammed for not doing more to help Milton Keynes families facing over £3,600 in energy bills this winter

Already-crippling bills could reach new highs by January 2023, according to new research. This, along with inflation at its highest in 40 years, rising food costs and staggering fuel prices could plunge even more families into poverty.

Currently, more than 17,000 households in Milton Keynes are ‘seriously struggling’ with their finances even before they’re hit with a colossal energy hike.

Labour and Liberal Democrat councillors have criticised the Government’s offer of financial help for energy bills, which is just a fraction of the cost families will face.

The Progressive Alliance has said the government is not doing enough to help families with the cost of living crisis

Councillor Jane Carr, Liberal Democrat Progressive Alliance Cabinet Member for Tackling Social Inequalities, said: “Thousands of local families are already struggling to make ends meet, and it’s frightening to think that energy bills could soar even further.

"As the weather grows colder, the cost-of-living crisis will only worsen. The Government are failing the people of Milton Keynes – a few hundred pounds off energy bills does nothing, especially when you’re facing an increase in the thousands.

"That’s why the Progressive Alliance has stepped up to provide £500,000 to help people through the energy crisis, and we are spending millions of pounds in direct financial support. But sadly we can’t do it all, the Government aren’t doing enough and they need to do better.”

The Labour/Liberal Democrat Progressive Alliance has put aside over £18 million in their 2022/23 budget to help struggling residents as bills skyrocket. This includes:

> Over £15 million to help residents on low incomes pay their council tax bill

> Over £3 million for concessionary public transport fares

> Half a million pounds to help people struggling with the energy crisis

> £150,000 to maintain a Local Welfare Provision Scheme, helping residents in need by providing items such as beds, cookers, and fridge freezers.