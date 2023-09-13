Government urged to think again about plans to close two rail station ticket offices in Milton Keynes

Watch more videos on Shots!

City councillors are opposing government plans to close two rail ticket offices in Milton Keynes

The Labour and Lib Dem Progressive Alliance is proposing a special motion tonight (Wednesday) for Bletchley and Wolverton ticket offices to stay open.

In July, the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) that represents train operators across the UK announced that it was moving ahead with plans to close up to 1000 rail ticket offices over the next three years.

The Government’s proposals show that the ticket offices at Bletchley and Wolverton have both been earmarked for closure, with station staff only available at certain times throughout the day to help passengers with ticket queries.

However, leading councillors say that shutting ticket offices will disproportionately affect vulnerable customers as they could struggle to buy a ticket without assistance.

According to Age UK, three million elderly people in the UK do not have access to the internet, and data from the Royal National Institute for Blind People shows that only 3% of those with partial or full sight loss feel able to use ticket machines.

Councillor Paul Trendall, Liberal Democrat Cabinet member for Customer Services, said: “Rail ticket offices provide a vital service to residents across Milton Keynes. Not everyone is able to book online, through an app, or via a ticket machine. Customers such as the elderly, those with disabilities, and those with impaired eyesight significantly rely on the help and guidance from ticket office staff. Government plans to close the ticket offices, will mean less staff available to offer support and guidance which will make it even harder for some passengers to travel by train.”

Councillor Trendall will move the motion at tonight’s full council meeting, asking the Chief Executive of the City Council to write to the Secretary of State for Transport Mark Harper, RDG and London Northwestern Railway bosses to express the City Council’s opposition to the proposed changes.