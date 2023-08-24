Governments and experts from all over the world to unite for global AI summit at Bletchley Park in Milton Keynes

Bletchley Park is to host a world first summit on artificial intelligence safety in November, the government has announced today (Thursday).

International governments, leading AI companies and experts in research will unite for crucial talks on rapid, international action to advance safety at the frontier of AI technology.

And Bletchley Park was chosen to host the massive summit because it is one of the most important birthplaces of computer science,.

The major global event will take place on the November 1 and November 2 to consider the risks of AI, especially at the frontier of development, and discuss how they can be mitigated through internationally coordinated action.

Frontier AI models hold enormous potential to power economic growth, drive scientific progress and wider public benefits, but also pose potential safety risks if not developed responsibly.

The summit will see coordinated action to agree a set of rapid, targeted measures for furthering safety in global AI use.

Preparations are already in full flow, with Matt Clifford and Jonathan Black recently appointed as the Prime Minister’s Representatives. They willl spearhead talks and negotiations, as they rally leading AI nations and experts over the next three months to ensure the summit provides a platform for countries to work together.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “The UK has long been home to the transformative technologies of the future, so there is no better place to host the first ever global AI safety summit than at Bletchley Park this November.

“To fully embrace the extraordinary opportunities of artificial intelligence, we must grip and tackle the risks to ensure it develops safely in the years ahead.

“With the combined strength of our international partners, thriving AI industry and expert academic community, we can secure the rapid international action we need for the safe and responsible development of AI around the world.”

Iain Standen, CEO of the Bletchley Park Trust, said: "It is fitting that the very spot where leading minds harnessed emerging technologies to influence the successful outcome of World War Two will, once again, be the crucible for international co-ordinated action.

“We are incredibly excited to be providing the stage for discussions on global safety standards, which will help everyone manage and monitor the risks of artificial intelligence.”

The roots of AI can be traced back to the leading minds who worked at Bletchley during the Second World War, with codebreakers Jack Good and Donald Michie among those who went on to write extensive works on the technology

Milton Keynes City Council has welcomed the summit, with leader Pete Marland saying: “Milton Keynes is the home of innovation...It’s fitting that the world’s first major summit on harnessing the power of AI safely should take place in a smart city where collaboration with business and academia is pushing forward the opportunities of technology.”He added: “Together with our partners at Thames Valley Police, MK City Council will be working to support the summit and will provisionally provide guidance to local people and businesses about the impact of this significant event.