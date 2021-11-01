Government's Green Homes Grant scheme was NOT a success in Milton Keynes, say councillors

Only 130 families in Milton Keynes were helped by the government's green plan to insulate homes, figures have revealed.

The scheme was meant to help people upgrade their homes to net-zero standards and cut their energy bills through fitting better insulation or heat pumps.

But it was scrapped earlier this year after just six months. And now figures uncovered by the Liberal Democrats show how the scheme has failed families locally.

The data shows just 130 energy efficiency measures have been installed in homes in Milton Keynes under the Green Homes. Of these only 69 were for low income households.

The figures have led the Liberal Democrat to accuse the government of “abandoning families” facing soaring energy prices this winter and condemning them to eye-watering heating bills in future.

The Green Homes Grant was launched in September 2020 promising to upgrade 600,000 homes, with vouchers of up to £10,000 to make their homes more energy efficient or replace old boilers.

It was scrapped following low take-up and severe mismanagement. The latest figures reveal that across the country only 39,474 homes have been helped under the scheme, including 22,000 low-income households.

Applications made before March 2021 are still being processed, but most have now been finalised. There was also no replacement scheme announced at last week’s Budget, meaning homeowners are being left with no direct government support for green home improvements.

The Liberal Democrats are calling on the government to announce an emergency programme to insulate people’s homes, reduce energy bills and cut the UK’s carbon emissions. It comes as world leaders meet in Glasgow this week at the COP summit to discuss global climate targets.

Councillor Robin Bradburn, Liberal Democrat Group Leader on Milton Keynes Council, said: “It is shocking that so few homes in Milton Keynes have been helped to insulate their homes through the Green Homes Grant scheme.

“This initiative was launched to much fanfare and was meant to help thousands of people make energy efficiency improvements to their homes. Instead, families are being abandoned ahead of the cold winter months at a time energy bills are soaring."

He added: “The government must show the UK is a global leader in tackling climate change by launching an emergency programme to insulate our homes, reduce emissions and slash heating bills.