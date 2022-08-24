GP Patient Survey 2022: the easiest doctors’ surgeries to book an appointment at in Milton Keynes

New data published by NHS England shows what people think about their doctor’s surgery.

Their latest GP Patient Survey asked people across the country what they think about many aspects of their care, including the appointment booking process.

The survey contacted 2.5 million people nationally between 10 January and 11 April this year to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP practice and in total just under 720,000 forms were returned, representing a 29% response rate.

How difficult is it to get an appointment to see your GP?

Across England, almost a quarter (23.4%) of respondents said the overall process of booking appointments was ‘very good’, a third (32.8%) rated it as ‘fairly good’ and 17.9% said it was ‘neither good nor poor’.

However not everyone was as impressed with the process of booking appointments, with 13.5% of people saying it was ‘fairly poor’ and 12.4% describing it as ‘very poor’.

Do you struggle to get an appointment at your local GP?

Here we reveal which MK doctor’s surgeries had the best/worst ratings for overall experience of booking appointments in Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care System

Sovereign Medical Centre has been voted the best for getting appointments

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience of booking an appointment as either good/poor.

Patients were able to say whether their practice was good/fairly good or very poor/fairly poor. They were also able to give neutral responses. For the purpose of this analysis good/fairly good responses have been combined, as have poor/fairly poor responses.

Top of the list for easy booking was the Sovereign Medical Centre in Pennyland, where 78.6% of people responding to the survey rated their experience of booking an appointment as good or fairly good.

This was followed by Stonedean Medical Practice in Stony Stratford where 78.6% said their booking experience was good or fairly good.

Brooklands Health Centre was voted the worst for getting appointments

The worst response came from patients at Brooklands Health Centre, which forms part of Milton Keynes Group Practice with Newport Pagnell’s Kingfisher Surgery.

Just 18.9% of Brooklands patients who responded rated their ease of booking an appointment as good or fairly good. Some 63.5% described it as poor or fairly poor.

You can see how your surgery fared in our list below. The list is in descending order and first percentage figure is for ‘good/fairly good’ responses while the second is ‘poor/fairly poor’.

How does your GP surgery rate?

SOVEREIGN MEDICAL CENTRE, SOVEREIGN DR, PENNYLAND, 78.6% 6.4%

STONEDEAN PRACTICE, MARKET SQUARE, STONY STRATFORD, 74.1% 6.2%

DORSET WAY, WHITEHOUSE, 71.6% 14.3%

FISHERMEAD MEDICAL CENTRE, FISHERMEAD BOULEVARD, 70.9% 12.9%

COBBS GARDEN SURGERY, WEST STREET, OLNEY, 70.6% 17.1%

NEATH HILL HEALTH CENTRE, TOWER CRESCENT, NEATH HILL, 70.5% 20.2%

ASPLANDS MEDICAL CENTRE, WOOD STREET, WOBURN SANDS,70.3% 10.6%

WESTFIELD ROAD SURGERY, BLETCHLEY, 68.9% 13.2%

MILTON KEYNES VILLAGE SURGERY, GRIFFITH GATE, MIDDLETON, 66.6% 18.3%

THE GROVE SURGERY, FARTHING GROVE, NETHERFIELD, 63.8% 24.8%

STONY MEDICAL CENTRE, MARKET SQUARE, STONY STRATFORD, 63.1% 21.3%

THE RED HOUSE SURGERY, QUEENSWAY, BLETCHLEY, 61.1%1 7.5%

KINGFISHER SURGERY, ELTHORNE WAY, NEWPORT PAGNELL, 58.5% 20.2%

NEWPORT PAGNELL MEDICAL CENTRE, 54.4% 33.5%

WESTCROFT HEALTH CENTRE, SAVILL LANE, WESTCROFT, 47.7% 33.2%

WHADDON HEALTHCARE, WITHAM COURT, BLETCHLEY, 47.4% 21.3%

WATLING VALE MEDICAL CTR., BURCHARD CRESCENT, SHENLEY CHURCH END, 44.6% 30.7%

C.M.K MEDICAL CENTRE, BRADWELL COMMON BLVD, 43.8% 32.2%

THE SURGERY, BEDFORD ST, BLETCHLEY, 42.1% 39.4%

PARKSIDE MEDICAL CENTRE, WHALLEY DRIVE,BLETCHLEY, 38.7% 46.7%

ASHFIELD MEDICAL CENTRE, WASTEL, BEANHILL, 38.7% 46.7%

THE HEALTH CENTRE, GLOUCESTER ROAD, WOLVERTON 36.0% 41.3%

WALNUT TREE HEALTH CENTRE, BLACKBERRY CT,WALNUT TREE, 27.0% 52.2%

PURBECK HEALTH CENTRE, PURBECK, STANTONBURY, 23.9% 58.3%

OAKRIDGE PARK MEDICAL CENTRE, TEXEL CLOSE, OAKRIDGE 21.8% 60.4%