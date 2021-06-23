GP patient survey: the best and worst rated doctor’s surgeries in Milton Keynes as voted by patients

Even before the pandemic, GPs said they were over-stretched and under pressure.
But it appears that the vast majority of us in MK are happy with how our local practice operates, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England.
The survey contacted 2.3 million people nationally to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP and it reveals the best and worst surgeries in Milton Keynes and beyond.
Across the country, around a third of patients contacted returned the survey and the majority described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (44%) or ‘fairly good’ (38%).
Not everyone is as happy with their local practice though — 5% said their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 2% described it as ‘very poor’. The survey was carried out before the pandemic, between January and March 2020.
Here we reveal the GP practices in Milton Keynes which were voted the best/worst by you.
1.
The top practice in Milton Keynes was the Sovereign Medical Centre on Pennyland. Here, 132 patients responded to the survey forms sent out. Of these, . Of these, 68% rated the surgery as 'very good, while 30% said it was 'fairly good'. Just 1% of respondents said it neither good nor poor, while 1% described it as 'poor' . Not one person said it was 'very poor'. The popular senior partner there is GP Dr Sam Muthuveloe (pictured), who is also a vicar in MK.
2.
Central Milton Keynes Medical Centre had 111 survey forms returned. Of these, . Of these, 30% rated the surgery as 'very good, while 40% said it was 'fairly good'. Just 2% of respondents said it neither good nor poor, while nobody said it was poor or 'very poor'.
3.
Cobbs Garden Surgery, Olney had very good ratings. 102 survey forms were returned. Of these, Of these, 61% rated the surgery as 'very good, while 38% said it was 'fairly good'. Just 1% of respondents said it neither good nor poor, while nobody said it was poor or 'very poor'.
4.
BLETCHLEY
The Red House Surgery in Bletchley was most popular. 172 survey forms were returned. Of these, Of these, 60% rated the surgery as 'very good, while 27% said it was 'fairly good'. 12% of respondents said it neither good nor poor, and just 1% said it was very poor. The figures for the other Bletchley surgeries were: Water Eaton Centre, 23% very good, 36% fairly good, 16% neither good not poor, 14% fairly poor and 10% very poor. Bedford Street Surgery, 32% very good, 43% fairly good, 17%, neither good nor poor, 3% fairly poor and 6% very poor. Parkside Medical Centre, 33% very good, 45% fairly good, 14% neither good nor poor, 6% fairly poor and 3% very poor. Whaddon Medical Centre 29% very good, 51% fairly good, 11% neither good not poor, 7% fairly poor, 2% very poor. Finally at Westfield Road Surgery 47% praised the practice as very good and 42% said it was fairly good. 12% said it was neither good nor poor and nobody gave a poor rating. No figures were available for Drayton Road