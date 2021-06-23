GP patient survey: the best and worst rated doctor’s surgeries in Milton Keynes as voted by patients

4.

BLETCHLEY The Red House Surgery in Bletchley was most popular. 172 survey forms were returned. Of these, Of these, 60% rated the surgery as 'very good, while 27% said it was 'fairly good'. 12% of respondents said it neither good nor poor, and just 1% said it was very poor. The figures for the other Bletchley surgeries were: Water Eaton Centre, 23% very good, 36% fairly good, 16% neither good not poor, 14% fairly poor and 10% very poor. Bedford Street Surgery, 32% very good, 43% fairly good, 17%, neither good nor poor, 3% fairly poor and 6% very poor. Parkside Medical Centre, 33% very good, 45% fairly good, 14% neither good nor poor, 6% fairly poor and 3% very poor. Whaddon Medical Centre 29% very good, 51% fairly good, 11% neither good not poor, 7% fairly poor, 2% very poor. Finally at Westfield Road Surgery 47% praised the practice as very good and 42% said it was fairly good. 12% said it was neither good nor poor and nobody gave a poor rating. No figures were available for Drayton Road