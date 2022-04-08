GP staff and receptionists receive special medal for supporting people through Covid pandemic in Milton Keynes

The workers at Kingfisher Surgery in Newport Pagnell were awarded their medals by the practice owners Operorse Health.

Practice Manager Fazilat Shivji said: “We were really thankful for our stars, they have meant a lot to us after our hard work during difficult time.”

Another member of staff said: “It definitely was a battle. I will wear mine as a medal and am very proud of it.”

Operose Health CEO Liz Perry said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has placed the NHS under more pressure than ever, and over the last two years our teams have all adapted rapidly to new ways of working.