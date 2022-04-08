GP staff and receptionists receive special medal for supporting people through Covid pandemic in Milton Keynes
Staff at a GP surgery have been presented with a Covid Star medal as a reward for their work during the pandemic.
The workers at Kingfisher Surgery in Newport Pagnell were awarded their medals by the practice owners Operorse Health.
Practice Manager Fazilat Shivji said: “We were really thankful for our stars, they have meant a lot to us after our hard work during difficult time.”
Another member of staff said: “It definitely was a battle. I will wear mine as a medal and am very proud of it.”
Operose Health CEO Liz Perry said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has placed the NHS under more pressure than ever, and over the last two years our teams have all adapted rapidly to new ways of working.
“I am delighted that every member of staff who has been part of our team over the past two years will be receiving the Operose Health Covid Star. I hope they wear it with pride.”