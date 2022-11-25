GPs in Milton Keynes: Figures reveal surgeries with the longest waits for appointments

New data reveals the GP surgeries in Milton Keynes with the longest waiting times

Patients at some doctor’s surgeries in Milton Keynes are waiting far longer for appointments than at others, NHS figures show.

The data shows how many patients had to wait more than four weeks for an appointment at their local practice in October, revealing the strain many surgeries are under.

Advertisement

Across England, nearly half of appointments in October (49%) took place on the day they were booked, analysis of the NHS Digital data found.

However, 640,000 appointments - 3% of the total - took place more than 28 days later. This didn’t include appointments which are usually booked in advance, such as medication reviews. And in some surgeries, the proportion of patients waiting more than four weeks was far higher.

In Milton Keynes more than a quarter of all appointments patients at Westcroft Health Centre, 27.9% had to wait more than 28 days or an appointment; at Cobbs Garden Surgery, it was 20.3% and at Whitehouse Health Centre, it was 20.2%.

There are several factors that influence the length of time a patient has to wait for an appointment, including availability at the practice, patient availability and the urgency of the issue.

Advertisement

The British Medical Association, the trade union for doctors, said the monthly figures were the “highest level of GP appointments on record”.

These are the GP practices in the Milton Keynes area with the highest percentage of appointments involving waits of more than 28 days. Practices which had fewer than 100 appointments in October have been omitted.

Advertisement

Westcroft Health Centre: 208

Cobbs Garden Surgery: 1563

Advertisement

Whitehouse Health Centre: 970

Central MK Medical Centre 4348

Advertisement

Parkside Medical Centre: 4195

Asplands Medical Centre: 6103

Advertisement

Newport Pagnell Medical Centre: 6729

MK Village Surgery: 3683

Advertisement

Oakridge Park Medical Centre: 2257

Stony Medical Centre: 5819

Advertisement

Red House Surgery: 3184

Walnut Tree: 1450

Advertisement

Bedford Street Surgery: 3184

Wolverton Health Centre: 2194

Advertisement

Heath Hill Health Centre: 1393

Stonedean Practice: 2927

Advertisement

Westfield Road Surgery: 1514

Watling Vale Medical Centre: 1698

Advertisement

Whaddon Healthcare: 7055

Fishermead Medical Centre: 1380

Advertisement

Hilltops Health Centre: 4178

Ashfield Medical Centre: 2765

Advertisement

Kingfisher Surgery: 1098

The Grove Surgery: 735

Advertisement

Sovereign Medical Centre: 4483