GPs in Milton Keynes: Figures reveal surgeries with the longest waits for appointments
Figures show a huge percentage waiting more than 28 days to see a doctor
Patients at some doctor’s surgeries in Milton Keynes are waiting far longer for appointments than at others, NHS figures show.
The data shows how many patients had to wait more than four weeks for an appointment at their local practice in October, revealing the strain many surgeries are under.
Across England, nearly half of appointments in October (49%) took place on the day they were booked, analysis of the NHS Digital data found.
However, 640,000 appointments - 3% of the total - took place more than 28 days later. This didn’t include appointments which are usually booked in advance, such as medication reviews. And in some surgeries, the proportion of patients waiting more than four weeks was far higher.
In Milton Keynes more than a quarter of all appointments patients at Westcroft Health Centre, 27.9% had to wait more than 28 days or an appointment; at Cobbs Garden Surgery, it was 20.3% and at Whitehouse Health Centre, it was 20.2%.
There are several factors that influence the length of time a patient has to wait for an appointment, including availability at the practice, patient availability and the urgency of the issue.
The British Medical Association, the trade union for doctors, said the monthly figures were the “highest level of GP appointments on record”.
These are the GP practices in the Milton Keynes area with the highest percentage of appointments involving waits of more than 28 days. Practices which had fewer than 100 appointments in October have been omitted.
Westcroft Health Centre: 208
Cobbs Garden Surgery: 1563
Whitehouse Health Centre: 970
Central MK Medical Centre 4348
Parkside Medical Centre: 4195
Asplands Medical Centre: 6103
Newport Pagnell Medical Centre: 6729
MK Village Surgery: 3683
Oakridge Park Medical Centre: 2257
Stony Medical Centre: 5819
Red House Surgery: 3184
Walnut Tree: 1450
Bedford Street Surgery: 3184
Wolverton Health Centre: 2194
Heath Hill Health Centre: 1393
Stonedean Practice: 2927
Westfield Road Surgery: 1514
Watling Vale Medical Centre: 1698
Whaddon Healthcare: 7055
Fishermead Medical Centre: 1380
Hilltops Health Centre: 4178
Ashfield Medical Centre: 2765
Kingfisher Surgery: 1098
The Grove Surgery: 735
Sovereign Medical Centre: 4483
Purbeck Health Centre: 2333