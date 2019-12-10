Grand Union Canal lights up for Christmas in Milton Keynes

A parade of oats festooned with multiple lights travelled from Lionhearts Cruising Club to the new Campbell Wharf marina on Saturday.

The bridges on route were packed with spectators cheering the flotilla on their way.

The illuminated parade

Boats taking part came from Lionhearts Cruising Club, Taverners Boat Club, Milton Keynes Inland Waterways Association.

They started to arrive at Campbell Park around 6.30pm to be greeted by a wonderful welcoming group waiting on the new three pronged bridge.

Organiser Pat Durham of Lionhearts Cruising Club said "Many thanks to all who took part and came to view the parade and to Campbell Wharf Marina who hosted the boats overnight and supplied mulled wine and mince pies to the participants. Also a special mention to Lisa Warner who made a brilliant video of the boats entering Campbell Wharf Marina where many of the moored boats were lit up, the glow in the sky could have been by the space station if it passed by!"

The video can be viewed on Lionhearts Cruising Clubs Facebook page.