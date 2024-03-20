Grandmother suffers broken bones after e-scooter ploughs into her outside Milton Keynes shop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A grandmother suffered two broken bones after two e-scooter riders crashed into her and then left her in pain on the ground.

The woman was outside Whaddon Way shops in Bletchley when the incident happened on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two girls on one electric scooter ploughed into her from behind, knocking her over.

The grandmother was taken to hospital with a broken foot after an e-scooter ploughed into her in Milton Keynes

The riders then rode off leaving her on the ground– laughing at her plight.

Now the victim’s furious granddaughter has taken to social media to ask for witnesses. She posted an appeal on the popular Milton Keynes Moan Facebook page, which has more than 50,000 members in the city.

She said: “My nan was walking and two girls went into the back of her and decided to leave her there on the floor whilst laughing, not even stopping to ask if she was okay.”

Her nan’s foot was broken in two places, she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Outraged readers were quick to give their views about the incident.

One wrote: “e-scooters need to be banned, people just joyride on them anyway.”

Another posted: “Hope she's ok. I had an incident where a guy went into me in MK market at top speed. Span me right round and I landed on the floor. Concussion and damaged cartilage in my nose. He didn't stop or even look round.”

Others condemned the girls’ attitude as “disgusting” and urged the granddaughter to see if she could find footage from the shops’ CCTV to hand to police.