Grandparents to go free at Gulliver's Land in Milton Keynes for a weekend

Gulliver's Land in MK is to give grandparents free admission for special weekend at the start of next month.

The theme park and resort will celebrate Grandparents' Weekend on October 2 and 3 with a special offer for the special family members.

Two grandparents will receive free entry into Gulliver's Land when accompanied by at least one full paying person.

Gulliver's is holding a special weekend for grandparents

Gulliver's Land offers a range of rides and attractions to suit all generations. For those who prefer a gentler experience, there are rides like the Veteran Cars and Rio Bravo train. While young (and young at heart) thrill-seekers, can set pulses racing on rides including the Crazy Crane and Runaway Train.

Sue Conway, resort manager at Gulliver’s Land, said: "Grandparents and grandchildren have such a special relationship and this is a great chance to bring the family together again after the pandemic.

"Our mission is to provide memorable experiences for the whole family and we hope this wonderful weekend will create magical memories for grandchildren and grandparents alike."