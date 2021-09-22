Graphic anti-abortion leaflets once again being pushed through doors in Milton Keynes

Leaflets bearing graphic photos of unborn babies and headed 'Thou Shalt Not Kill' are once again being pushed through doors unsolicited on MK estates.

The literature, which is strewn with extreme 'biblical' references, has this week gone out to hundreds of homes on Oxley Park and neighbouring estates.

Residents have slammed them as "sick" and say they could cause distress to women who have suffered miscarriages or had pregnancy terminations.

The leaflets are distressing

The colourfully-printed leaflets have photos of babies in the womb and are strewn with stern biblical 'references'.

"They are disgusting, inaccurate and highly misleading," said one woman.

"Are people really allowed to shove this kind of stuff through your door without permission?"

Another said: "Not only are the leaflets appropriate but those pictures (of fetuses in the womb) are also wildly inaccurate to the dates stated on them."

They contain extreme biblical references

Other families are worried that children could pick up the leaflet from the letterbox and be upset by it.

Though the leaflets are not attributed to anyone, it is understood they come from the Milton Keynes Abolition Society as they bear a marked resemblance to previous literature circulated by the group.

The society appears to be solely run by an Andy Burton, who describes himself as a 'disciple, evangelist and abolition reformer.

It does not have any contact details and its website has contained bizarre, untrue and highly inflammatory rants about abortion facilities in MK, ranting about 'murderous' acts and 'stay and slay' facilities.

The website states: "Abolition Society is the UK’s only Born-Again Christian Abolition Society. We defend every baby’s right to life. Abolition Society is built on the Biblical principles of separation from fellowshipping with those of an alternative faith or none. Abolition Society is not interested in compromising the Gospel by being ecumenical in any way. We stand with Christ alone."

The Citizen has tried sending messages to Mr Burton but he has failed to respond.

Other members of the public say they have also tried in the past to contact the abolition society to complain, to no avail.