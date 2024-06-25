Great walks with pubs at the end of them in Milton Keynes as heatwave arrives

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blue skies and sunshine, summer has finally arrived and what better way to enjoy the weather than the great outdoors – taking in a lovely walk and stopping off at a pub for a welcome bevvy or two.

There’s no better time to start than this weekend with Milton Keynes spoilt for choice when it comes to green spaces, parks and country walks.

All Trails invites you to explore the most popular pub walks near Milton Keynes with hand-curated trail maps, driving directions as well as detailed reviews and photos from hikers, campers and nature lovers.

Listed is information on some of the most popular pub walks in the area including the following:

A walk along the canal in Cosgrove offers an opportunity to take in some tranquil countryside views and watch the narrow boats

Wolverton to Cosgrove Grand Union canal pub walk

There is an absolutely lovely walk which takes you along the canal from Wolverton in Milton Keynes up to Cosgrove. It takes in the Barley Mow (under the horse bridge) which offers good election of beers and lagers and crosses the Iron Trunk Aqueduct where you can also walk through the cattle creep tunnel. There’s also lots of boats to see at the ‘horseshoe tunnel’ making it a fab free day out for kids in Milton Keynes. Other great pubs on this route are the The Galleon Pub and The Navigation.

Warbler on the Wharf, on the picturesque Campbell Wharf in Milton Keynes

Situated on the Grand Union Canal, the pub will offer a brand-new social hub and destination for residents and the local community to enjoy. The pub will also features a beautiful outside terrace and south-facing beer garden overlooking the marina on a key leisure route for cyclists and walkers along the canal. Dogs are welcome too.

Willen Lake is one of the most popular outdoor destinations in Milton Keynes offering a range of walks with a pub close at hand for some handy refreshments

Old Red Lion Circular

This is a wonderful pub walk that begins at the Old Red Lion Pub. There is a nice mix of woodlands and countryside to explore. This route is relatively flat and suitable for all ages and fitness levels. You may encounter livestock along this route so leads are advised if you bring your dog. Take extra care on the road walking sections of this route.

Woburn Sands and Back Wood circular

Starting at the pay and display car park in Woburn Sands, the trail heads out of town and along Woodland Way, through Bow Brickhill Park, making a welcome stop off at The Wheatsheaf, and then on to Wavendon Wood, and Back Wood, passing All Saints Church, and returning across the golf course where you will need to watch out for golfers. Enjoy the scenic paths through the trees and keep an eye out for wildlife but take care on the rougher sections, especially in wetter conditions.

The 5.8-km circular trail at Caldecotte Lake is generally considered an easy route, taking on average 1hr 11 min to complete. It's a popular area for birding, fishing, and hiking,

Grand Union Canal and Caldecotte Lake Circular

This is a pleasant canal and lakeside route taking in a winding trail through the suburbs and green spaces of Milton Keynes. This trail starts by following the tow path along the Grand Union Canal before reaching Caldecotte Lake where you can enjoy a beverage or ice cream at the Caldecotte Arms and look out for birds on the water. The trail then returns along the canal and through the streets of Fenny Stratford.

Willen Lake Lakeside Pub & Grill

Willen Lake is a fantastic destination with a wide of activities on offer for all the family. But primarily it’s a great place to enjoy the outdoors - with plenty of choice when it comes to deciding the length of walk you want. The area with hotel, cafe and playground is busier while the other side borders the old village of Willen and also has the Peace Pagoda and Buddhist Temple. You can walk around either half or for a longer walk all the way around. Whichever you choose you can make a pit stop at the Lakeside Bar & Grill and enjoy a drink and snack overlooking the lake.

Broughton Brook Circular

This is a nice trail to do to get some exercise around Broughton, with plenty of benches along the way to take a break and enjoy the lovely riverside scenery. Alternatively, of course, you may prefer to pay a visit to The Broughton pub for a spot of lunch, coffee or a beer.

Stony Stratford and Ouse Valley River Circular

This is a lovely trail taking in scenic paths and waterside views as you make your way round Stony Stratford Nature Reserve, Ouse Valley Park, and the quaint town of Stony Stratford.

Keep an eye out for wildlife, including the variety of birds here such as kingfishers, and enjoy some refreshments in town where there are some lovely pubs including the Cock Hotel and The Crown Inn, Fox & Hounds and The Old School House, all within the town centre.

River Ouzel and Grand Union Canal Circular