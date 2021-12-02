Green experts invited to tender to reduce carbon emissions on all buildings owned by Milton Keynes Council

MK Council is on the search for green experts to help reduce carbon emissions across its portfolio of commercial properties.

The council owns more than 70 properties across MK, ranging from its Civic Offices and Community Alarm Centre to its Waste Recovery Park in Old Wolverton.

Earlier this year, MK Council agreed to look for new contactors to ensure all of its buildings are maintained to high sustainably standards to help it become carbon neutral by 2030 and carbon negative by 2050.

MK Council's civic offices

As part of its More for MK scheme, which focuses on using more local suppliers, all tenderers will be evaluated on social value and carbon zero initiatives. They will also be expected to show a commitment to the economic, social, and environmental wellbeing of the area and supporting local skills and employment. In addition, all tenderers will be made aware when submitting their pricing that Milton Keynes Council is a Real Living Wage Foundation (LWF).

The council is looking to begin the process of finding contractors to help achieve its climate action goals while delivering value for money for local people. A council decision to approve the process is set for 7 December, with contactors appointed from July 2022 as soon as the existing contract ends.