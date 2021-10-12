Greggs opens free breakfast club at Milton Keynes junior school

Greggs has opened a free breakfast club at Greenleys Junior School to offer 100 children a healthy meal before school.

The breakfast offerings are to include toast, low sugar and high fibre cereal, fruit, yoghurt, juice, and milk

The club will be funded by the Greggs Foundation as part of its nationwide Breakfast Club programme, which serves breakfasts to around 40,000 children every school day

More than 100 children will benefit from the free breakfast at Greenleys Junior School

Greenleys Junior School takes pupils between the ages of seven and 11. As well as providing a nutritious morning meal, the breakfast club aims to encourage the children to enjoy themselves and engage with school staff and the education system.

Lynne Hindmarch, Breakfast Club manager for the Greggs Foundation, said: “No child should ever start their day without breakfast, which is why we’re delighted to be opening a new Breakfast Club at Greenleys Junior School.

“Through Breakfast Clubs such as this, we’re able to support over 40,000 children each day nationally, and new openings like the one at Greenleys Junior School are helping us to continue heading towards reaching our target of serving 70,000 breakfasts each school day by 2025.”

Mike Talbot, Executive Headteacher at Greenleys Junior School, said: “We are so pleased that the Greggs Foundation have agreed to support our school. Our children will benefit from a healthy breakfast to kick-start their day”.

The average Breakfast Club costs £3,000 to set up and run for an academic year. In May 2021, Greggs ran its latest annual Breakfast Club Appeal, during which over £120,000 was raised by Greggs colleagues and customers in just two weeks to support the cause.

Following the success of the appeal, customers at Greggs stores nationwide can now donate a free breakfast to a child in need at one of Greggs’ Breakfast Clubs at any time of year.