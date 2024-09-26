Grieving girlfriend pushes herself to the limit to persuade Milton Keynes people to register as stem cell donors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A grieving young woman whose partner died of blood cancer is climbing a mountain to raise awareness of the importance of stem cell donation.

Tragically 21-year-old Harley Thomas lost her girlfriend Jessie this summer after she had battled a very rare type of blood cancer.

A stem cell transplant was Jessie’s only chance of a cure, but sadly she was already so ill that she passed away during the process.

It can take months for doctors to find a stem cell match and more donors are always needed.

Harley and Jessie

Harley has now vowed to climb Snowdon, the highest mountain in Wales, to raise money for the Anthony Nolan charity, which saves lives through its stem cell register.

She will climb 1085m throughout the night on October 19.

“I am dedicating this challenge to Jessie, who heartbreakingly went through her own journey, and although she is no longer physically here, she will forever live on in our hearts,” she said.

“With every step I will be honouring the memory of Jessie and supporting a life saving cause.”

Harley was by Jessie's side in hospital

Harley added: “I am doing this not only to raise awareness for Anthony Nolan, but in memory of my beautiful girlfriend Jessie, who sadly passed from a rare type of blood cancer whilst in the process of a stem cell transplant, which was her only chance of a cure.

"Although my partner didn’t make it, my goal is to make as many people sign up on the stem cell transplant list as possible, as everybody deserves a second chance at life… We can all potentially save a life within a few simple steps.”

“I would truly appreciate it if you are able to share this post far and wide, every penny and every single life counts.”

You can view Harley’s fundraising page here. And you can find out how to become a stem cell donor here.

Anthony Nolan’s world-leading stem cell register, groundbreaking cell and gene therapy research and expertise in stem cell transplants means the charity currently help four patients a day in need of a transplant, giving more people another chance to live.