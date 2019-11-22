Grieving relatives of Haydon Croucher launch appeal to help suicide charity

Grieving relatives of Haydon Croucher have launched a special appeal to boost a charity that give specific help to suicidal young people.

The family has set up a JustGiving page and are asking people to donate money to Papyrus, which runs the HopelineUK hotline.

"For Haydon's funeral we will only be accepting flowers from immediate family. But what would really touch us at this unbearable time would be for Haydon's life to make a difference to others affected by young suicide or suicidal risk," said Haydon's sister Jade.

She added: "We hope you will support our decision for celebrating his short but colourful life and in the most proactive way by preventing other young people and families from enduring this unimaginable heartache that we are feeling."

Haydon had become increasingly depressed and frustrated since his sister Leah went missing without trace in February at the age of 19. His family say he was "consumed with pain and anguish" and, despite their love and support, felt alone, lost and broken.

Haydon attempted to take his own life hours before the nine month anniversary of Leah's disappearance. Despite the best efforts of paramedics and doctors to save him, he died in hospital last Saturday, surrounded by his family.

Jade said: "At 24 year wonderful years young, the life of our boy should not be lost in vain. Let’s hold hands together for Haydon and make a difference. No mother, father, or sibling should be saying their final goodbyes at such a young age."

Suicide is the leading cause of young deaths in the UK, and Papyrus believe that many young suicides can be prevented.

The charity's ethos is that no young person should suffer alone with thoughts or feelings of hopelessness and that nobody should have to go through the heartbreak of losing a loved one to suicide.

They provide confidential support and advice to young people struggling with thoughts of suicide, or anyone worried about a young person, through their helpline, HOPELINEUK, which is manned by trained suicide prevention advisers.

Papyrus believes everyone can play a role in preventing young suicide and the charity engages communities and volunteers nationally in suicide prevention projects, as well as delivering training programmes to individuals and groups. This includes equipping local councils, healthcare professionals and school staff with suicide prevention skills.

A spokesman said: "Our campaigning comes from our passion as individuals, parents, families and communities who have been touched personally by young suicide. We press for change in many places using hard-hitting and dynamic campaigns as well as presenting evidence to those in power so that lessons can be learned and learning implemented to help save young lives."

Haydon's family said on their Justgiving page: "We write this knowing it cannot bring our Haydon back, but if one life can be saved through knowing the impact of this sad but tragically too common reality, then Haydons loss of life will not be in vain.

"Help give hope to a young person struggling with life."

You can make a donation to the family's appeal here.

The inquest into Haydon's death is due to open today. Already his heartbroken mum Tracey Furness has promised to be "the voice of change" for young people who feel they cannot go on.

She said: " For anyone contemplating taking their own life please take a moment. Just breathe and know that help is out there. YOU MATTER."

For details about Papyrus visit the website.

The number for the HopelineUK helpline, which is specially for people under the age of 35, is 08000684141.