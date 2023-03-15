Grieving son’s anger after Milton Keynes cemetery was left in 'shocking' state resembling building site

A grieving relative said the cemetery resembled 'a building site

A grieving relative has hit out at the ‘shocking’ state of New Bradwell Cemetery in Milton Keynes, which he claims resembles a building site.

He visited his parents’ graves at the weekend to find the cemetery strewn with debris and tools, wooden boards and ‘sharp dangerous metal frames causing a hazard’.

He said he just burst into tears to see the grave had been desecrated, allegedly by workers who he claimed had walked all over it when digging a new plot nearby.

Relatives say there's no excuse for the 'shocking' appearance of the cemetery

The bereaved resident, who preferred to remain anonymous, said: “The cemetery resembled more of a building site than a place where family and friends come together to mourn the loss of their loved ones.

“Less than six weeks ago I unfortunately laid my dear mother to rest, alongside my beloved father, at New Bradwell cemetery.

“I attend my parents’ graveside regularly, however when I attended their graveside at the weekend I was absolutely shocked and saddened at the state in which the city's cemetery was left in.

"I was reduced to tears when I saw that there was debris everywhere, tools left out, wooden boards strewn over other family gravesides and sharp dangerous metal frames left sticking up.”

Debris and tools had been left strewn across a wide area close to graves

He claims workers have left the cemetery in an absolutely appalling state and says other grieving families he had spoken to felt equally upset and angered. One couple who were visiting the cemetery had travelled all the way from Australia to pay their respects on the occasion of a deceased’s relative’s birthday.

He added: “It’s just so disrespectful. It's imperative that regular checks are carried out by the council cemetery manager that all the graves deserve to be left tidied and respected, especially as some of the deceased will no longer have family members to tend them.

“There is no excuse for the shocking appearance of the cemetery and tools, debris, and dangerous sharp metal is just neglectful.

“With Mothering Sunday this coming weekend, I really do hope that the council, along with the management of New Bradwell Cemetery, act to ensure that the cemetery is maintained to a standard that grieving families and loved ones expect.”