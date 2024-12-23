Grim ‘nativity in the rubble’ scene greets Christmas visitors to MK Central rail station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A poignant ‘nativity in the rubble’ tableau was the scene greeting Christmas visitors to MK Central rail station on Saturday.

The display was organised by the Milton Keynes Peace & Justice Network as a protest against the suffering in Palestine.

In solidarity with Palestinians, people gathered outside train station to hold a vigil beside the life-size nativity scene, which depicted baby Jesus lying amongst rubble from bombings.

The action was inspired by churches in Jerusalem who are refraining from traditional Christmas celebrations due to the war in Palestine.

The Milton Keynes Nativity in the Rubble vigil was a protest about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Baby Jesus was wrapped in a Palestinian keffiyeh and buried under rubble, and this echoes the destruction and suffering experienced in Gaza today, where more than half of the population are children and babies, say protestors. The idea for the 'Nativity in the Rubble' came from the Revd. Dr. Munther Isaac of the Evangelical Lutheran Christmas Church in Bethlehem last year.

Again this year the Revd. Isaac has said that if Jesus was born today in our world, he would be born in Gaza under the rubble as a sign of solidarity with the oppressed."

Speaking to Al Jazeera last year, he said: “It’s impossible to celebrate when there is a massacre, a genocide taking place in Gaza with our people. The idea was to send a message to the world that this is what Christmas looks like in Palestine: people, children, being pulled from under the rubble, families being displaced, homes destroyed.” A spokesperson for MK Peace and Justice Network said: This year’s vigil in Milton Keynes reflects the same message of solidarity and the urgent call for peace. As the crisis in Gaza continues, the Palestine solidarity movement has grown stronger, both locally and globally.”

They added: “The overwhelming support for Palestine in Milton Keynes reflects a wider global awakening. More and more people are standing up, demanding an end to the violence and injustice that has persisted for decades.” A growing majority in Milton Keynes support an immediate and permanent ceasefire, an end to Israeli occupation, and the delivery of essential humanitarian aid, including food, fuel, medicine, and the restoration of basic services such as water and electricity to Gaza, say campaigners. Local resident and member of the Church of Christ the Cornerstone, David Chapman, said: “In the Christmas story, we hear angels sing of the promise of peace. That song echoes today as people of all faiths and none pray for lasting peace and justice for both Israel and Palestine.”

Members of the public were encouraged to join the vigil, which ran from 1pm and to 3pm. They were asked to bring their own placards, banners and messages of solidarity, as well as homemade ‘rubble’ crafted from cardboard to contribute to the grim scene.

"Together, the people of Milton Keynes can send a powerful message of peace, justice, and an end to British complicity in the genocide of Palestinians,” said the spokesperson.

Milton Keynes Peace & Justice Network is concerned with the condition of our world, including war and peace, global poverty and environmental destruction.

It organises peaceful protests, vigils, social and find-raising activities locally throughout the year.