Group helping Ukraine war victims needs warehouse in Milton Keynes to store donated goods

A Facebook group created to help the people of Ukraine has urgently appealed for warehouse space it can borrow.

Donations of food, medical equipment and new warm clothing have poured in since Help Ukraine BAMK (Bedford, Aylsebury, Milton Keynes) was formed at the start of the conflict.

It states its aim is to "help Ukraine and its heroic and courageous people withstand Russian aggression and aid them by donating items that are in short supply."

Volunteers sort through the donations

This applies both to Ukrainian fighters and refugees in western Ukraine.

This week the group's van crammed full of supplies reached Lviv, where the donations went to a military hospital.

A convoy including an ambulance, a coach full of medics and volunteers and a truck containing more donations left on Saturday and is currently approaching the Slovakian/ Ukrainian border with a destination in Chernivtsi region.

The group is currently using temporary space on Blakelands for a drop off point, but already this is full.

Medicines have been donated

A spokesman said: "Is there anyone who could help with securing warehouse premises in Milton Keynes (5000+ sq ft) please? We are outgrowing the current location, a part of which was kindly donated for our use."

Anyone who can help should contact the group via Facebook here.

Meanwhile the group has set up a JustGiving page with the aim of raising £5,000 to buy much-needed medical and military equipment for Ukrainian soldiers. You can view the page here.

The current temporary location for donations to be dropped off or posted to is Unit 50 Tanners Drive, Kiln Farm MK14 5BW. It is open between 9am and 5pm.

The group's van has arrived in Ukraine

Used clothing is not needed, but new warm socks, underwear, military footwear (sizes 42-45), gloves ,helmets or body armour are welcomed.

Food items required are cereals, sugar, flour, oil (metal cans only), non-perishable food for children from 0 to 2 years and any baby food.

Nappies for children aged 0 to three years are also needed.

Generators from 7 to 10 kW are appreciated, as are diesel heat guns, large 5-litre thermoses, thermoses for food on 20 litres, and large electric kettles.

Medical items are needed