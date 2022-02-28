Group of mums raise money to build new play park in Milton Keynes

Determined mums in an MK village raised enough cash to create a new adventure play park for children to enjoy.

The mums in North Crawley were concerned about the safety of the old and outdated play equipment, which is next to the village cricket ground.

"We formed the committee in Sept 2019...In that time we raised enough money through grants and donations to create a new adventure play area at the top end of the park in North Crawley and then revamp the old play park," said Claire Odell, who ran the committee with Emily Tompkin and Anna Shotton.

A crowd of villagers attended the opening of the new play park

"We have also installed a new net system to make the play park as safe as possible in cricket season as it sits right on the edge of our cricket ground."

The play park was officially opened last week and was voted a great hit by the children.

To say thank you, villagers also voted and awarded the mums the Parish Council Award of village champions.

The guy pictured with us in the image near the fence in Brian Currie who donated the money in memory of his wife - he is pictured with his grandchild in the picture on the swing.

The swings got the seal of approval

The little boy, Harrison pictured on the swing with his mum = both in yellow coats had his first go on a swing at the opening,