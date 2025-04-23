Grubby and neglected cat who lived wild outside Milton Keynes police station flourishes in new luxury life

Plod looks very different now - and much happier

Rescuers have this week released photos showing the remarkable transformation of Plod, the feral cat who lived on his wits outside the city’s police station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mangy moggie captured the hearts of the public when he was pictured looking grubby, wet and negelcted and stealing food from bins in the police car park.

After the Citizen put out a plea for help, volunteers from Milton Keynes and North Bucks RSPCA branch managed to trap him and put him into a seven day ‘custody’ to see if anyone claimed him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When no owner came forward, the RSPCA paid to have Plod wormed, flea treated, neutered and microchipped. He was then sent to a foster carer to learn to trust humans before being put up for adoption.

Now Plod has finally found his forever home and this week the RSPCA published a ‘Happy Tails’ update from his delighted new owner, showing a sparking clean Plod looking blissed out on a furry blanket.

The owner says: “He’s been wonderful - I really thought he would take a little while to settle in properly but to my surprise this wasn’t the case at all!”

They added: “His personality is really starting to shine through, and he’s a complete goofball! When he’s not sleeping stretched out full length on either the sofa or bed, he’ll be running around playing with one of the hundreds of toys he has scattered around the house.”

A spokesperson for the RSPCA branch said: “These happy endings are what it’s all about.”