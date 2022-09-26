Guinea Pig crisis strikes Milton Keynes and elsewhere says RSPCA

Today, as part of Guinea Pig Awareness Week, the charity has spoken out about the “misunderstood” creatures and urged people to think carefully before they make the commitment of buying them as pets.

RSPCA companion animal expert Dr Jane Tyson said: “Guinea pigs are misunderstood animals; they are often bought for children who can lose interest but they have very complex needs and a relatively long life span.

“They are social animals and need plenty of space to roam around in, they can make very rewarding pets but they are a responsibility and a commitment.”

Some of the abandoned guinea pigs in the RSPCA's care

Already this year the RSPCA has had 445 incidents reported from people worried about guinea pigs. More than half of these were concerns about neglect and 50 were heartbreaking cases of them being abandoned.

Last year the charity’s front line officers took in 111 guinea pigs, but already this year 173 have come into RSPCA care - an increase of 90%.

It is feared the cost of living is contributing to the overall rise in animals being neglected and abandoned. The RSPCA's recent research through the Animal Kindness Index found that the cost of living crisis is of huge concern to pet owners.

As well as guinea pigs, the RSPCA is seeing higher numbers of other pets being abandoned across the country, with reports averaging around 100 a day.

Brenda and Myrtle were found dumped in a shoebox in woods

Rehoming is also slowing down across the RSPCA as a result of the cost of living crisis.

Dr Tyson said: “It’s heartbreaking to think of all the unwanted pets out there, we do sympathise with people struggling at the moment due to the cost of living but we would urge anyone worried about costs associated with their pets to reach out for help.

“Friends, family, local charities, and vet charities can all provide support but it is never the answer to just dump an animal or to let it fall into a state of neglect.

“Sadly many more than we have space for are waiting to come into our centres.”