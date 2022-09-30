Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes hosts successful Foodbank weekend

Kind-hearted visitors to Gulliver’s Land enjoyed a day out while helping to support a local foodbank.

The theme park hosted a Foodbank Weekend in aid of MK Foodbank, offering cheaper theme park tickets when customers brought along one non-perishable food item per person, to donate.

And Gulliver’s guests rose to the challenge.

Visitors to Gulliver's Land have helped support MK Foodbank

Dean Kimberley, director of loyalty and marketing at Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts, said: “We know how tough it is for lots of people at the moment so the work of the foodbanks across the UK is more important than ever. But reports nationally say that food bank stocks are increasingly low so we knew we had to jump into action to help.

“Our customers turned up to our foodbank weekend in their thousands and donated so much to help support people in need. Many thanks to each and every one of you.”