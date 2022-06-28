Gulliver's Land in Milton Keynes launches special toddlers days at discount price

Called Springer Days, they are designed to introduce pre-schoolers to the theme park rides and attractions.

Age-appropriate rides and attractions for the mini thrill seekers include the Pirate Ship, Tree Top Swings and Runaway Train, Gulliver's Tea Cups and the Log Flume.

There’s also dodgems, the Cycle Monorail and a tiny tots interactive play area and much more.

Gulliver's is offering special toddler days throughout the summer

The days are perfect for parents, toddlers, community groups or schools and tickets cost from only £12 per person, say Gulliver’s bosses.

Springer Days are available on selected dates in June and July

Sue Conway, resort manager, said: "We can't wait to welcome pre-schoolers and their parents and carers to our fun and thrilling Springer Days at Gulliver's Land. Whether your tot likes the 'scary' rides or more gentle thrills, they are sure to have a fantastic day.

“They are also great for other groups like school class trips who are looking for a value day out on a weekday.”

Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes opened in 1999 and was the third of four Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts. It isaimed at children between the ages of two and 13 and has more than 25 rides and attractions

There is also Gulliver’s Dinosaur & Farm Park which includes the Lost World dinosaur area and a farmyard.