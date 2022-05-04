Gulliver's Land offers cheap tickets in exchange for food bank donation in Milton Keynes

They are offering entrance tickets for just £15 this Saturday and Sunday for guests who bring along one item of non-perishable food per person to donate.

Sue Conway, resort manager at Gulliver’s Land, said: “The MK Food Bank plays a vital role in supporting the community here in Milton Keynes, and with more people than ever needing to turn towards foodbanks for support, we’re excited to be hosting this event to gather vital donations towards the cause.

“By simply bringing along an item of food, our customers can make a real difference to local people who are facing difficult times, while enjoying a fun day out at Gulliver’s Land, for less.”

Gulliver's Land in Milton Keynes

Examples of food donations that can be donated during the foodbank weekend include tinned fruit, small jars of coffee, long-life milk, tinned meat, tinned