Gulliver's Land theme park offers cut-price tickets over May half term in Milton Keynes
And guest stars Bing and Flop will be there
Gulliver’s Land has launched a discount ticket deal for the Spring Bank Holiday and half term week.
The theme park is offering a 45% off all children’s tickets for the week of Saturday May 27 to Sunday June 4, when tickets are booked before midnight on 27 May using the code FUN45.
And they are encouraging families to snap up tickets before they sell out.
The offer, which includes Spring Bank Holiday on Monday May 29, is part of 45-year anniversary celebrations at Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts.
For more information and to buy your tickets, visit here.
There will be a treat in store for youngster visitors – in the form of Bing and Flop, favourites of the much-loved CBeebies show.
They will take to the stage at Gulliver’s in MK from Saturday 27 May with the new interactive mini show ‘Playtime with Bing & Flop’.
The experience is included with a standard theme park ticket.
Hugely popular with pre-schoolers, Bing and Flop will also be making special appearances each day to meet ‘Bingsters’ and pose for photographs.
Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts recently announced an extension of its partnership with Acamar Films, producers of the international award-winning animated series, until the end of 2023.
Sue Conway, resort manager at Gulliver’s Land, said: “This year marks 45 years since our first resort opened in Matlock Bath and we have a host of special events lined up to celebrate!
“We are always looking for ways to reward our loyal guests and this exclusive ticket discount is great value for a family visit.”