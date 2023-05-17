Gulliver's Land theme park offers cut-price tickets over May half term in Milton Keynes

Gulliver’s Land has launched a discount ticket deal for the Spring Bank Holiday and half term week.

The theme park is offering a 45% off all children’s tickets for the week of Saturday May 27 to Sunday June 4, when tickets are booked before midnight on 27 May using the code FUN45.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And they are encouraging families to snap up tickets before they sell out.

Gulliver's Land is offering 'huge discounts' on tickets in MK

The offer, which includes Spring Bank Holiday on Monday May 29, is part of 45-year anniversary celebrations at Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts.

For more information and to buy your tickets, visit here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There will be a treat in store for youngster visitors – in the form of Bing and Flop, favourites of the much-loved CBeebies show.

They will take to the stage at Gulliver’s in MK from Saturday 27 May with the new interactive mini show ‘Playtime with Bing & Flop’.

Bing and Flop will be at Gulliver's Land in Milton Keynes

The experience is included with a standard theme park ticket.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hugely popular with pre-schoolers, Bing and Flop will also be making special appearances each day to meet ‘Bingsters’ and pose for photographs.

Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts recently announced an extension of its partnership with Acamar Films, producers of the international award-winning animated series, until the end of 2023.

Sue Conway, resort manager at Gulliver’s Land, said: “This year marks 45 years since our first resort opened in Matlock Bath and we have a host of special events lined up to celebrate!