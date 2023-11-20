Gulliver’s theme park at Milton Keynes hosts children’s North Pole Bash charity event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gulliver’s Land opened its doors to host a festive, fun-filled day out for 200 children and young people who are disadvantaged or living with a disability.

The theme park was taken over for the day by Variety, the Children’s Charity, supported by Michael Josephson and The Lumistella Company, creators of home of The Elf on the Shelf, for the unique ‘North Pole Bash’ event.

Children enjoyed rides, a Christmas panto, lunch, and a gift from Santa’s Grotto that included a special The Elf on the Shelf Plushee Pals Huggable and activity book to take home and enjoy.

Lyn Staunton, development director from Variety, the Children’s Charity, said: “We are so grateful to have the support of The Lumistella Company and Michael Josephson for bringing the North Pole Bash to Gulliver’s Land at this very special time of the year for children who might never have had the opportunity to visit a theme park and enjoy a very special day.

"The Elf on the Shelf Scout Elf mascot met all the children and joined in all the fun, making it a day the children will never forget.”

Sue Conway, resort director at Gulliver’s Land, said: “What a wonderful experience to see all the children enjoy such a magical and festive day. We were thrilled to be involved and host this very special charity event at Gulliver’s Land and so pleased everyone had such a lovely day out.”

Lauren Kalen, Lumistella philanthropy manager, added: “Celebrating 14 years in the UK, The Lumistella Company’s iconic brand, The Elf on the Shelf, is one of the nation’s most popular Christmas traditions and for many, their appearance signals the start of the festive season! We were therefore so excited to be able to be part of this magical day and ensure that every child gets to make some elf-tastic memories they'll keep forever.”

For more information on Variety, the Children’s Charity and the work they do, please visit: www.variety.org.uk

Further information on Gulliver’s Land is available on its website