Gulliver's theme park offers free entry to all grandparents who take their grandchildren on a day out in Milton Keynes

The Milton Keynes theme park resort is running the special offer for these special family members on October 1 and October 2

Two grandparents will receive free entry into Gulliver's Land when accompanied by at least one full paying person.

The weekend is an annual tradition at Gulliver's Land, giving grandparents an opportunity to spoil the grandkids with a fun-filled day out.

Grandparents who take their grandchild to Gulliver's can get free admission during Grandparents's Weekend

Gulliver's Land offers more than 25 rides in six themed areas and a range of attractions to suit all generations. For those who prefer gentler thrills, there are rides like the Veteran Cars and Rio Bravo Train.

Sue Conway, resort manager at Gulliver’s Land, said: "We are passionate about helping the whole family make magical memories

"Grandparents and grandchildren have a special bond and Grandparents' Weekend is a wonderful opportunity to spend an unforgettable, fun-filled day together."