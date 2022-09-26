Gulliver’s which has theme park in Milton Keynes scoops two gongs at national awards

Gulliver’s Theme Park resorts, which has a park at Milton Keynes, has won two prestigious awards at the UK Theme Park Awards 2022.

For the third year, the British public were able to vote for their favourite theme parks in national awards recognising the best rides and attractions, shows and events.

And Gulliver’s, which owns four parks across the country, won Gold for the Best Theme Park for Families (Small) and Silver in the Best Value category.

The awards were organised by ThemeParks-UK.com, an independent consumer guide to UK theme parks, and presented in association with AttractionTickets.com.

Julie Dalton, managing director of Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts, said: “Everyone here at Gulliver’s is thrilled to win these prestigious UK Theme Park Awards 2022.

“The winners are selected from a public vote, so it really means a lot to be recognised in this way. As a family-company, the Gulliver’s team from across our four parks work so hard to make memories and provide families and young people with fun-filled experiences so this is credit to them and all their efforts. We’d like to thank everyone for their support.”

The three other Gulliver’s parks include Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath, Gulliver’s World in Warrington and Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham.