Gynaecology 'crisis' in Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes as waiting list reaches record high

A record number of women were waiting for a gynaecology appointment in Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes, new figures reveal.

A new report from the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists said the UK has a "gynaecology care crisis", with over 750,000 patients currently waiting for treatment for a serious condition.

Across England, the waiting list has more than doubled following the pandemic, from 990 per 100,000 people in September 2019, to 2,105 per 100,000 this year.

At the NHS Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board the waiting list was 2,855 patients per 100,000 people.

This has trebled across the last five years and was the highest figure since comparable records began in 2018.

While developing the report, the RCOG surveyed over 2,000 affected women and over 300 healthcare professionals to understand the care crisis' impact.

It found over three quarters (76%) of women waiting for care reported worsening mental health and over two thirds (69%) reported being unable to take part in daily activities including work.

RCOG president Dr Ranee Thakar, said: "Too many women are waiting too long with serious conditions that can devastate their lives.

"NHS staff are also deeply concerned and distressed that they do not have the necessary resources to deliver good care, affecting their own wellbeing."

Dr Thakar called on UK governments "to commit to long-term, sustained funding to address the systemic issues driving waiting lists" and deliver "an urgent support package for those currently on waiting lists".

The report also found over 90% of primary care professionals reported a severe impact on general practice surgeries due to longer waits for hospital gynaecology services.

Professor Kamila Hawthorne, chair of the Royal College of GPs, said while GPs play a key role, the amount they can do is limited.

"Women’s health – including gynaecology – is a key part of the RCGP curriculum," she said.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "Too many women are facing unacceptable waits for gynaecology treatment.

"This Government is overhauling women's healthcare and our 10 Year Health Plan, backed by a £22.6 billion increase in day-to-day health spending, will bring down waits in gynaecology so get women the support they need when they need it."